Shahrukh Khan enjoys evening with Ambanis in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and their adorable son AbRam Khan, were spotted enjoying a delightful evening in Italy at the Ambani pre-wedding celebration. A fresh video from the scenic Portofino seashore in Italy has surfaced, capturing the delightful moment when the families of SRK and Ambani were seated side by side, reveling in a mesmerizing musical performance. The final event, La Dolce Vita, was one of the biggest highlights of the second phase of the pre-wedding celebrations. In the video, SRK can be seen looking at the stage while little AbRam was seen giving a round of applause. Gauri was all smiles in the video. Groom Anant Ambani and his father Mukesh Ambani were spotted in the clip. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s performance was one of the highlights of the evening in Italy. After the four-day extravaganza, the Ambani family and the celebrities headed back to India. Many videos from the cruise bash have been circulated on the internet, and it gave a glimpse of all the events that Ambanis arranged for their guests. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married in a lavish wedding in Mumbai on July 12.