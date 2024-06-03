Advisory issued for pilgrims for securing ‘Nusuk Cards’

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a crucial advisory for pilgrims embarking on Hajj this year, emphasizing the importance of securing their Nusuk pilgrim cards.

In a special message to Hajj participants, the ministry highlighted that the loss of the Nusuk card could result in significant difficulties during the pilgrimage.

The ministry warned that, in addition to logistical challenges, a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals would be imposed for the loss of the card.

Pilgrims are strongly advised to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their Nusuk cards to avoid any disruptions in their Hajj journey.