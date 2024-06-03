Zilhaj moon likely to be sighted on June 7

The anticipation for the sighting of the Zilhaj moon is building up, as an official of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council predicts that the moon for Eid is likely to be seen on June 7. According to Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council Secretary General Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Eid-ul-Azha is expected to fall on Monday, June 17. Khalid Ijaz Mufti, in his prediction, states that the moon will be born on June 6 at 5:38pm, and with the moon’s age being 25 hours by sunset on June 7, its visibility is highly probable. The research council of the committee suggests that if the weather remains, the moon for Eid-ul-Azha will be sighted clearly. Meanwhile, the official 2024 holiday calendar has earmarked the Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 17 to 19. Given the tendency of most government offices to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the holiday period will effectively commence on June 15. However, in the event that Eid-ul-Azha is confirmed for June 18, the federal government is expected to adjust the holiday schedule accordingly. A formal notification detailing the revised holidays will be issued by the federal government in the days leading up to Eid-ul-Azha.