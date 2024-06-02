Fresh Perspectives in Academia

The HEC has announced the commencement of the fifth batch of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Phase-II program in January this year, which indicates that Pakistan is persistently working in the direction of enriching the qualities of its Higher Education and boosting its research ability. This fresh attempt to provide a new face to the existing academic environment of Pakistan through incorporating PhD scholars in the universities/research institutions is appreciable and commendable by the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) & its Management Director, Ms Noor Amna Malik.

The IPFP Phase-II Batch-V program is designed for scholars who have completed their doctoral studies or those who lack adequate academic support and viable employment opportunities. Such uncertainties are often prevalent during this transition period, with the new PhDs potentially being jobless with limited room to use their elevated skills and knowledge. Furthermore, it nurtures their career goals and, at the same time, rejuvenates the academic programs of the participating institutions with talented, new and vibrant ideas.

The Pre-service Faculty Development Program (PFDP), another crucial factor that played an influencing and major role in the improvement of the IPFP Phase-II Batch-V, was initiated, supported and implemented by the NAHE. This curriculum is purposely stewarded in a way that prepares the PhDs for academic positions. It provides coursework in teaching, scholarship, writing, Sexual and Harassment Policies, and administration. The PFDP program aims to prepare participants for teaching and research roles that enable them to make positive changes in their institutions within the first years of their tenure.

While managing NAHE, Ms. Noor Amna Malik has also developed a well-structured program to orient new PhDs. Ms. Malik said that the objective of the PFDP is to pursue technology and knowledge as well as social and psychological. Her development program enhances areas of critical analysis, ethical standard compliance, and an understanding of professionalism for first-year teachers. It increases the pursuit of professionalism as a practice that one needs to continue practising at all times. A group of academics and researchers implements skills development activities that include workshops, seminars, and practical sessions for the PFDP. Teaching and curricula are effective and, at the same time, innovative, while learning, researching, and funding projects also represent the best. These sessions may open the eyes of the recently minted PhDs to the pragmatic aspects of their lives if they come to these sessions to learn how there are myriad ways by which one can navigate and survive new careers. The PFDP also covers aspects of how the mentoring processes. It also has student advisors who support their children, motivate them, and even disappoint them depending on their performance. This mentoring helps new PhD holders adjust to their responsibilities and guides them as they begin their academic careers. In student and training, new faculty members need mentors to build these traits so they can provide their best to their institutions.

NAHE has given importance to the use of technology and innovative pedagogy for the PFDP as well. Facilitating their learning needs, participants are given knowledge of tools and applications that help in their teaching and research ventures. Thus, it is important to harness this technology to ensure that fresh PhD holders are well prepared to handle this emerging trend of New Higher Education, which is anchored on technological provisions and online learning.

Establishing a program that places fresh PhD holders into universities and research institutions relieves the teaching burden from the existing faculty.

As the experiences demonstrate, the future of the IPFP Phase-II Batch-V and the PFDP is not only for the participants but encompasses a much broader mould. Establishing a program that places fresh PhD holders into universities and research institutions also relieves the teaching burden from the existing faculty and boosts the teaching capacity of the institutions. From the above, it can be deduced that various advantages may culminate in enhanced competitiveness among students and the general advancement of knowledge and technology within institutions of learning.

Besides, it is also beneficial in developing the research culture among Pakistani universities and enhancing their research ability. New Ph. D.’s are valuable assets as they arrive at the workplace with the current knowledge and research methodologies in their disciplines-this is attractive as they help in driving and encouraging research ideas and partnerships. They can also provide role models for students and encourage them to develop further research careers in Pakistan’s progressive research culture. Furthermore, the program ensures that places where there is a challenge of identifying qualified faculty are trained and can be useful in improving the institution to be in a position to deliver quality education and undertake research espousing the institution’s mission. Ms. Malik’s leadership key strength has been the strategic direction that has placed the NAHE on the right track with a sharp focus on quality and emerging challenges in Pakistan’s educational sector.

As the participants of IPFP have reflected in the surveys specifically about the taste created by the Phase-II Batch-V, the feedback was highly positive. They have stressed the need for supporting such a program and stated that it plays a great role in enabling one to transition from being a student to a faculty member and that it also provides many professional development experiences. The mentorship component has also remained crucial, where participants have highlighted the gains that come with the enhancement of mentoring in teaching and research exercises as well as in managing the shocks that come with an academic career. However, the IPFP Phase-II program has encountered several challenges though it has been able to achieve several milestones. It is always a challenge to obtain adequate funding and resources to fund the program, and difficult to place participants in the right institution so they can have the biggest impact. NAHE and HEC are also implementing policies to address these challenges that exist in society and continuously try to make the program better.

If the future advancement of NAHE is considered, it should focus on enhancing the IPFP program’s availability for fresh PhD holders and should try to reach additional universities and colleges. They also plan to provide an increased level of professional development aspects of the program to give them better tools to impact their academic experiences.

In conclusion, Positive signs have been observed in the Present IPFP Phase-II Batch-V, supported by the pre-service faculty development program and the hard work of NAHE and Ms. Noor Amna Malik. Initiation is considered vital to augment the professional credibility of fresh PhD holders and to improve the capacity of Pakistani Universities. Thus, in addition to giving fresh PhDs the much-needed teaching and research exposure, it helps the program occupy a strategic footing in improving the quality of higher education and propagating a culture of innovation and excellence in Pakistan. If properly continued and developed, the program will define its place and make a long-lasting contribution towards the development of the higher education system of the country.

The writer holds a PhD degree from University of Peshawar.