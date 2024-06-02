MM-1 – A leap forward to regain past glory

The successful launch of a new satellite PakSat MM-1 by Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) is hoped to prove a stepping stone towards digitalizing Pakistan and pave way for future space explorations.

The satellite launched with support of China under the National Space Program 2047 would revolutionize communication infrastructure in Pakistan for regaining the past glory of launching its first rocket in space in 1960’s.

On July 07, 1962, Pakistan launched the first rocket known as “Rehbar-I” in space – a two staged solid fuel rocket after that made the country first in Islamic world, third in South Asia and 10th in the entire world to launch a vessel into outer space.

However, the country could not keep up with the exemplary initiative taken in 1960s apparently due to lack of political will or paucity of resources – lagging behind in this race. But, now once again it has embarked on this journey to push country forward into modern digital world.

“For now, Pakistan achieved the goal of sending its satellite to space in collaboration with other countries. But, days are not far off when it will send its own independent mission to space” said Dr. Khurram Khurshid, Head Electrical Engineering Department, Institute of Space Technology (IST). “Engineers and SUPARCO team are making concerted efforts to materialize this dream.”

Emphasizing to educate new generation in space technology traits, its applications and usage for our development, he said, the country needs more engineers, technicians and experts in this field.”

Dr Khurram informed that newly launched satellite MM-I will provide communication services like broadband internet, TV broadcasting, media and telecommunication. “It is set to be positioned in a geostationary orbit 36,000 kilometers above Earth and will play an important role in promoting economic activities besides e-commerce and e-governance.”

The satellite PakSat MM1 – conceived to meet growing needs of country in broad spectrum of communication and connectivity – was launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China. This project is a hallmark of technological cooperation between People’s Republic of China and Pakistan.

Based on advanced communication technologies, the satellite will digitally transform Pakistan by contributing in establishing a sophisticated communication network to meet growing demand of telecom sector, high speed internet and seamless connectivity.

According to SUPARCO, “this high-power multi-mission satellite will provide communication services in C, Ku, Ka Bands and SBAS services in L Band and various communication services like broadband internet, TV broadcasting, Mobile bank -hauling and VSAT connectivity.”

“The primary objective of launching PAKSAT MM-1 satellite is to strengthen Pakistan’s communication infrastructure and broaden the horizons for connectivity, serving the un-served Tele-education, E-health/Tele-medicine, E-governance and E-commerce by transforming Pakistan into a digital powerhouse,” remarked Project Manager MM-1, SUPARCO, Dr. Usman Iftikhar.

“As communication infrastructure plays a pivotal role in any country’s progress, therefore, we hope this satellite to improve connectivity to country’s remote areas. This is a communication satellite successfully sent to Geostationary Orbit,” he added.

This advanced satellite, developed by Pakistani scientists and engineers through relentless effort, marks a major step forward in the nation’s aspirations to enhance connectivity across all regions.

After a recent successful lunar mission, the introduction of Paksat MM1 reflects nation’s growing expertise in space technology. “This satellite will help provide high-speed internet services and ensure connectivity even in the far-flung areas of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan,” stated Director SUPARCO, Atiqur Rehman.

“With its deployment, we hope to address the issues of digital divide in different regions, improve TV broadcasting, cellular phone and broadband service across Pakistan. Its service would start in August,” Atiqur Rehman informed.

Earlier, Pakistan’s historic lunar mission iCube-Qamar (ICUBE-Q) was launched on May 03 on board China’s Chang’E6 from Hainan with this satellite mission marking Pakistan’s first lunar exploration effort and a significant milestone for country’s space endeavors.

The satellite iCube-Q was designed and developed by Electrical Engineering Department of the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO.

Weighing about 7kg, this satellite successfully captured and transmitted its inaugural images from lunar orbit, providing a unique perspective of moon’s surface.

According to SUPARCO, three types of satellites are essential for any country – firstly for communication, secondly for remote sensing and reconnaissance and thirdly for navigation.

These satellites are incredibly beneficial for humanity in communication, navigation, weather forecasting, earth observations, scientific research, disaster management, remote sensing and telemedicine besides advancing scientific knowledge and benefitting humanity in different arena of life and well-being of people.

As the country has revived its space program, no matter even if with the support of scientists from other countries, our policy makers must know that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan if our emerging scientists are provided proper opportunities to excel – they will prove to be outstanding and compatible to known world scientists. What we need is the targeted approach, result oriented policies and conducive environment for our geniuses to flourish.