Forest fire erupts in Kahuta, rescue underway

A significant forest fire broke out near village Bagar Sharif in Tehsil Kahuta of Rawalpindi on Sunday, engulfing approximately 15 to 20 acres of land across different areas.

According to a private news channel, rescue officials sprang into action upon receiving the alert, mobilizing resources to contain the blaze. The rescue teams swiftly deployed to the affected area, with over seven fire fighters and fire beaters engaged in the fire fighting operation. Despite the challenges, the rescue teams were committed to containing the fire and preventing further spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with authorities urging residents in nearby areas to stay vigilant and report any signs of fire or smoke promptly.