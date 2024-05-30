Excise dept to launch operation against token tax defaulter vehicles

Punjab Excise and Taxation Department Motor Brach has decided to launch exhaustive operation against vehicle token tax defaulters in the last month of the current fiscal year 2023-24. In this regard, one week deadline have been given to the vehicle token tax defaulters after which a final notification would be dispatched to them. It was informed that the vehicles released on lease by banks of Punjab were defaulter of a token tax of Rs200 million. Over non-payment of token taken, the Excise Department will not only seal the banks which were defaulter but also cancel the registration of the defaulter vehicles. It was stated that over 3,25,000 vehicles across the province were defaulter of over Rs1.25 billion token taken and the department was also considering to seize properties of the owners of these vehicles.