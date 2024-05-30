Pakistan’s second satellite, Paksat MM1, to be launched into space today



Pakistan is set to launch its second communication satellite, Paksat MM1, into space today from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, marking a significant advancement in the nation’s space and communication capabilities. According to a spokesperson from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the five-tonne satellite is equipped with cutting-edge communication technology and aims to revolutionize internet connectivity across Pakistan, providing the fastest internet service in the country.

The satellite will be positioned in a geostationary orbit 36,000 kilometers above Earth, a process expected to take about three to four days, the spokesperson noted. The satellite is expected to play a crucial role in promoting economic activities, including e-commerce and e-governance.

Suparco Director Atiqur Rehman highlighted the transformative potential of Paksat MM1, stating, “This satellite will significantly enhance high-speed internet services and ensure connectivity even in remote areas such as Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. The launch of Paksat MM1 is a milestone in Pakistan’s communication infrastructure, boosting e-commerce, e-governance, and overall economic activities.”

Following Pakistan’s recent success in sending a satellite to the moon, the deployment of Paksat MM1 underscores the country’s growing expertise in space technology. This satellite is expected to facilitate the provision of the fastest internet services across various regions, addressing the digital divide and fostering greater connectivity.

Developed by Pakistani scientists and engineers, Paksat MM1 marks a major step forward in the nation’s efforts to improve internet connectivity nationwide. The satellite will enhance TV broadcasting, cellular phone service, and broadband service across Pakistan, with services starting in August.