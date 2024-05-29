Malala stuns in viral first look of ‘We Are Lady Parts’

Nobel Peace Prize Winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai’s first look in season 2 of We Are Lady Parts went viral.

The show, set to launch on Peacock in the US and on Channel 4 in the UK on May 30, will star Yousafzai in a cameo role. The viral first glimpse of the season 2 feature the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in a fringed western wear.

Malala Yousafzai is seen wearing a cowboy hat sitting atop a horse accompanied by the cast of the show.

Written, created and executive-produced by Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts is produced by Working Title Television.

Malala Yousafzai will join We Are Lady Parts band members including Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole and Lucie Shorthouse.

According to a plot description, season 2 will show the band return with “a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatening their delicate status quo.

“But as the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and questioning whether ‘making it big’ is really what they want,” it added.

The We Are Lady Parts pilot aired in 2018, before a full six-episode season 1 aired in 2021. With each member of the band being uniquely complex, the show explores friendship, familial obligations and society’s expectations of women.