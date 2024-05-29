Another girl’s school set ablaze in North Waziristan

Another girl’s school was set ablaze by unknown miscreants in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

According to details, unidentified culprits set a girl’s school located in Razmak area of North Waziristan on fire on Monday-Tuesday midnight.

As a result of fire, computers, furniture and other material of the educational institution was gutted completely.

The culprits escaped the scene after setting the school on fire.

The police after registering a case against unknown culprits have started the investigations.