Shopkeeper shot dead over resistance during robbery

Armed robbers gunned down a shopkeeper over resistance during a robbery in a grocery store here on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, 3 to 4 robbers barged into a grocery store located in main Pakpattan town.

The robbers asked the shopkeeper to hand over cash and other valuables to them. Over resistance, the robbers gunned down shopkeeper and fled after looting cash and other valuables. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.