Punjab govt won’t allow PTI’s propaganda to prevail: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Saturday alleged that the PTI founder is fighting to hide his “thefts”. Responding to a statement of KP government spokesperson, she said courts are allowing daily meetings with the imprisoned criminals. Other prisoners are also objecting to the facilities provided to PTI founder. She said that founder of PTI and his party leaders are spreading hatred and incitement on a daily basis. “The Punjab government will no longer allow this propaganda to spread. Mian Nawaz Sharif had been imprisoned in Adiala Jail and Kot Lakhpat Jail and was allowed to meet visitors only once a week. “Founder PTI is undergoing imprisonment on the charges of theft of precious gifts, watches, solemnising marriage during Iddat period, displaying ciphers and other cases.” She said that founder PTI should stop repeating his narrative that the nation is with them. “The nation has rejected the thieves of Toshakhana and the rioters of May 9. The solitary confinement of the jail has left PTI founder mentally paralyzed and deranged.”