PEF bans summer classes at its partner schools

The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) on Saturday announced a ban on holding classes at its partner schools during the summer vacations, which began on May 25.

PEF Deputy Managing Director said that the ban had been imposed keeping in view extremely high temperatures and that strict action would be taken against the schools’ owners holding summer camps. “Keeping children safe from heat is a top priority for the Foundation,” he said. PEF runs 7,500 partner schools across Punjab, out of which over 200 are in Lahore alone.