‘Hell’s Kitchen’ named easiest reality TV show for aspiring stars to appear on

A new study reveals that potential contestants hoping to appear on Hell’s Kitchen may have the best chance of gaining a spot on the series, compared to America’s other favourite reality shows.

The research conducted by Hello Millions used Google Keyword Planner to analyse search terms such as “apply for “, “take part in” and ” casting call” combined with 19 of America’s top reality shows. These search volumes were then scaled against the average number of participants in each of the TV shows, to rank the shows with the least competition for places.

Top 10 easiest reality shows to appear on:

HELL’S KITCHEN — taking top spot is Hell’s Kitchen, highlighting that the chances for chefs hoping to impress their culinary hero, Gordon Ramsay, may be more in reach than expected. The reality cooking competition has the lowest rate of national average monthly searches relating to applications when weighted against the number of participants per season, compared to all the other shows analysed in the study. The study found that the show is the easiest to appear on, with an average of 1,598 national searches for applications, compared to 18 participants on the show. Along with this, the findings identified that hopeful chefs in Vermont are searching for ways to appear on the show more than in any other state.

‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — fans of The Bachelorette and keen to take part in their favourite reality dating show themselves may be pleased to find out that the show ranks the second easiest to appear on, according to the study – with a rate of 2,407 monthly searches compared to 26 participants. The study found that chances are higher to land a place on the show where the woman has the power, as the series ranks above its male-led counterpart, The Bachelor, in fifth. Not only that, but the study also found that single hopefuls in North Dakota are most keen to land a spot on the reality series compared to all other states.

‘SQUID GAME’ — based on the hit show Squid Game which took the world by storm, Squid Game: The Challenge ranks as the third easiest reality TV show to appear on. For those daring enough to take on the show’s high-stakes games, the study presents good chances – with a huge 456 places on the series, compared to the average national monthly search volume for applications of 42,843 searches. The findings also identified that people in Hawaii are the most likely to want to appear in the reality competition, followed by West Coasters in California, who are keen for a chance at winning the largest single cash prize in reality TV history – a huge $4.56 million.

‘MASTERCHEF’ — the fourth easiest reality TV show to appear on is MasterChef, according to the study. The show was found to have a rate of 2,359 average monthly searches for applications, compared to 20 spots available on the show. For amateur chefs hoping to catapult their careers, the show appears to provide the best chances to do so – with culinary enthusiasts in Wyoming found to be the most likely to apply for the show, as per the research.

‘THE BACHELOR’ — perhaps good news for singles looking for love, The Bachelor is the second reality dating show entry to make the top five easiest reality shows to appear on – placing fifth. According to the findings, the show may present more competition to be in with a chance of receiving a rose than if applying for the female-led show in the franchise – with the study identifying The Bachelor experiences an average monthly search volume of 4,997 application searchers for 33 coveted places on the show. Interestingly the study also identified that potential applicants are most likely to come from Wyoming or South Dakota, with the highest number of average monthly searches appearing in these states.