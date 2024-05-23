OGRA bans sale, purchase of substandard LPG cylinders

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has banned the sale and purchase of substandard Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

In a statement issued by OGRA, it has been said that action will be taken against marketing companies for selling LPG cylinders and gas to unauthorised distributors. The notification stated that notices have been issued to 313 LPG marketing and 19 cylinder manufacturing companies across the country. OGRA made the new code of conduct for LPG business making LPG refilling in non-standard cylinders illegal and dangerous. The notification added that only authorised distributors will be able to do LPG business.