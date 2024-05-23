Adnan Sami sends heartfelt birthday wishes for son Azaan

Veteran singer Adnan Sami sent heartfelt birthday wishes to his son, actor-singer Azaan Sami Khan, as he turned a year older on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Adnan Sami posted a new picture with his only son Azaan, from their trip to Abbey Road Studios in London, UK, to wish him his 31st birthday.

“My dearest beloved son Azaan,” Sami began to write in the caption of the post. He continued, “Many people don’t have a clue about our beautiful relationship and bond but that’s their problem!”

“However, the truth is that I cannot begin to express how much I love you! I’m incredibly proud of you and all your accomplishments for which I know that you have worked very hard to achieve and your continued dedication towards your craft makes my heart swell with joy since it assures me that you are not someone who rests on his past laurels! As a father, I love it when people tell me that they love you which makes me love them more,” added the veteran.

Further, Sami wished, “May this new year of your life bring you all the good health, happiness, peace, success and prosperity that you deserve! May your star shine bright and illuminate every person’s heart with goodness that it touches! May you always be in the Divine Protection of Allah SWT”

Concluding the post, he noted, “Happy Birthday Bachay! Lots of love & Duas always! Baba,” followed with a series of emojis.

Thousands of his fans liked the post and extended their birthday wishes for Azaan via the comments section.

Pertinent to note that Azaan Sami Khan is the only son of singer-musician Adnan Sami, from his first marriage to veteran actor Zeba Bakhtiar, which lasted for three years.