Two serial rapists killed by accomplices’ gunfire during police encounter

Two suspects accused of blackmailing and raping women were killed by their own accomplices’ gunfire during an alleged police encounter in Narowal, reported on Monday.

According to the details, the suspects named Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Majid were accused of kidnapping of several girls and committing gang rape.

The police officials said, the suspects along with their accomplices forcibly abducted girls and subjected them to gang rape. The gang also made videos of the victims to blackmail them and their families for extortion.

The suspects had multiple cases registered against them at Badomali and Nadoke police stations.

They extorted money from various families by showing them the videos of sexual harassment.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the sexual assult, harassment and blackmailing of the girls and directed the police to arrest the suspects.

Following the orders of the CM Punjab, police arrested five members of the gang involved in sexual assults, blackmailing and extortion. During a raid to arrest other members of the gang, two of them were killed by the gunfire of their own accomplices. In a separate incident, angry young accused opened fire on the mob during the Kabaddi match on the annual Urs of Baba Chirri Sain in Reb village of Narowal. The suspects became angry and started firing over the physical abuse from the opponent after a verbal sparring during the match.