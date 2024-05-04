President Zardari approves appointment of KP, Punjab, Balochistan governors

President Asif Ali Zardari approved on Saturday the appointment of the governors for the three provinces – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan. In a statement from the President’s House, Zardari approved the appointment of PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi as the governor for KP, Sardar Saleem Haider for Punjab and Mandokhail for Balochistan. On Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari nominated two senior party leaders for the posts of the KP and Punjab governors. It was part of the PML-N and the PPP’s deal before joining the coalition government that the latter would appoint governors. In Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, president of the PML-N’s provincial chapter, was appointed the new governor. The approval was given under Article 101(1) of the Constitution, said the statement.