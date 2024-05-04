20 killed, 21 injured in bus accident on KKH

At least 20 people were killed and 21 others injured on Friday after a passenger bus slid off the road on Karakoram Highway near Guner farms. The bus, operated by the private transport company Markopolo, was carrying more than 40 passengers when the accident occurred.

Rescue 1122 and other emergency response teams initiated a rescue operation and transported the injured to Chillas Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Rescue sources said the death toll might rise further as the majority of the injured were in critical condition. An emergency was declared at the hospital, with an urgent appeal for blood donations for the injured. According to the spokesperson of the Gilgit-Baltistan government, the rescue operation has been successfully concluded following the bus accident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief on the loss of lives and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He also directed that the injured be provided with “every possible medical treatment”.

G-B Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the unfortunate accident. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. Earlier in April, at least 11 people were killed and more than 30 others injured in an accident involving devotees going to Shah Noorani shrine near Hub. The devotees’ truck was going from Thatta to Shah Noorani shrine in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district when it went out of control and fell into a ditch near Ghulam Hussain Chatta Hotel in Hub.