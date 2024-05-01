Chinese’ solar lights illuminate Gwadar

Thanks to the efforts of Chinese companies, the streets and public places in Gwadar are now illuminated by solar energy.

Local residents in Gwadar had been experiencing unstable power supply, particularly during the night, prior to this development.

The China Communication and Constructions Company, in collaboration with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, have jointly undertaken the project to illuminate the main streets and public spaces of Gwadar.

A total of 73 solar-powered street lights have been installed at various locations where public activities are concentrated.

Of these, 18 poles have been installed at the junction of the East Bay Expressway with the jetty, 19 poles at the fish landing area on the west bay along Marine Drive, 26 poles at the fish harbor (jetty), and 10 poles at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

Ali Baloch, a local resident near Maritime Drive, told Gwadar Pro that before, such facilities were unavailable for local commuters at these points.

He emphasized that there was a clear recognition of the need for improved infrastructure by both the local community and the Chinese companies involved.

Additionally, he expressed optimism that with the installations of solar-powered street lights, commercial activities, especially those related to fishing, would be able to continue throughout the day due to the improved visibility and safety provided by the solar lighting.