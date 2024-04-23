Saheefa gives her two cents on ‘cricketers sliding in DMs’

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak slammed the TV hosts and interviewers for asking ‘silly questions’ on their shows after multiple actors accused national cricketers of sliding into their DMs in recent times.

Saheefa Jabbar turned to her Instagram stories on Sunday to express her views on and address the recent series of controversies, involving her fellow female actors and unnamed Pakistani cricketers.

In a series of text stories on her official account, Khattak began to write, “Isn’t it kind of funny how interviews end up chatting about who’s dating whom or if actresses are getting texts from cricketers?” She continued, “It’s like, come on, there’s gotta be more interesting stuff to talk about, right?”

“I mean, do these hosts even bother with proper research or is it all just for show? It’s a shame that interviews these days seem more about scandals and silly questions than anything meaningful,” slammed the ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ actor.

Going ahead, Khattak shared her personal experience of being invited to such shows, which have only made her more mindful of what to say on camera. She noted, “Looking back, I’ve had some pretty rough interviews and I’m not here to make excuses for that. I’ve realised that I need to be more mindful and responsible about what I say, especially when there’s a camera rolling or it’s being recorded.” “But you know what? It’s not just on me; interviewers should also step up their game,” she blamed, before concluding, “They need to do their homework and ask meaningful questions instead of just fishing for scandals all the time.”

Notably, the recent outburst from Khattak followed the confessions of actors like Nawal Saeed and Momina Iqbal, about receiving Instagram messages from Pakistani cricketers.