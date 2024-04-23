British investment group announces collaboration for Islamabad project

A British investment group has announced its collaboration with a London-based group for its luxury living development, nestled in the serene Cedar Hills.

Bernardo Hair & Co (BCO London) is a beauty services works and has become the salon of choice for celebrities and influencers worldwide.

One Homes’ new development is more than just a residential project; it is Islamabad’s first-ever luxury service apartment designed to cater to the discerning tastes of overseas Pakistanis. The development boasts a tri-tower design, featuring 5-star branded apartments that promise an intelligent investment and a privileged lifestyle.

Residents will enjoy an array of elite amenities, including a steam area, sauna facilities, a padel court, an infinity pool, and exclusive in-house services such as a 24/7 concierge and a business center. The addition of BCO will bring a new level of glamour and pampering, offering residents world-class beauty treatments without having to step outside their homes.

Aqib Shah, CCO of One Homes, commented, “We are thrilled to integrate BCO London into the luxury offerings at our new project. Their international acclaim and commitment to quality align perfectly with our vision of providing unparalleled living experiences in Pakistan. This partnership underscores our dedication to bringing global luxury standards to Islamabad.”

Bernardo Vasconcelos, founder of BCO London, stated, “Our collaboration with One Homes is a significant milestone. We are excited to bring our unique beauty services to Islamabad and be part of a community that values exceptional living and wellness. This development will set a new standard for luxury not just in Pakistan but worldwide, and we are proud to contribute to this visionary project.”