Iranian President Raisi expressed his desire to speak at a ‘public gathering’ in Pakistan

Upon arriving in Lahore, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi expressed his desire to address a public gathering during his ongoing three-day official visit to Pakistan. He lamented that due to unforeseen circumstances, this plan could not materialize. While paying homage at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore, known as the “poet of the East,” President Raisi underscored the deep historical and cultural ties between Iran and Pakistan, emphasizing that he did not feel estranged in Pakistan.

He stressed the enduring bond between the peoples of both nations, affirming that the hearts of Pakistan and Iran will remain intertwined. President Raisi commended Pakistan for its principled stance on Gaza and expressed confidence in the eventual triumph of the Palestinians over Israel. Reflecting on the significance of Allama Iqbal, he hailed the poet’s message of resistance against colonialism as pivotal and enduring.