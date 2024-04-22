Ira feels ‘crippled’ by fears

Ira Khan – daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan – revealed that she feels “crippled” by her fears. In a statement on her Instagram Story, Ira opened up about feeling scared of being alone. She said: “I’m scared. I’m scared of being alone. I’m scared of being helpless. And of feeling helpless. “I’m scared of all the bad things in the world. “I’m scared of being lost. Scared of being hurt. Scared of being muted. Not always. Not every day. “You’ll see me laugh, work, live. But when I’m scared, it cripples me. “Fear often feels worse than the thing itself. The tangible, we can overcome. “The fear is endless and as powerful as our imaginations. “I forget that I’m loved by very capable people who will find me if I’m lost. “Take care of me if I’m hurt. I forget that I’m a capable person. “There’s not much to do about that. Fear has that effect. “What helps me is to find someone else that either physically makes me feel safe or reminds me of the things I’ve forgotten, giving me hope and patience for this fear to pass.”