Mall Road: No-go area declared for motorcyclists without helmets

Traffic police have set up checkpoints at various locations to prevent motorcyclists without helmets from entering. Places like Cantonment, Zafar Ali, Canal Road, Governor House, and Istanbul Chowk are being monitored to stop motorcyclists without helmets.

CTO Lahore Building also commented on the occasion. The Helmet Enforcement Campaign has had extremely positive effects, notably reducing head injury cases. Additionally, the campaign has led to a significant decrease in abnormal loads at hospitals. Encouraging 90% of citizens to wear helmets is a positive step, but further strictness is needed. They emphasized the necessity of strengthening measures. During the current year, action has been taken against more than 78,000 motorcyclists. Riding a motorcycle without a helmet incurs a fine of two thousand rupees. Helmet protection benefits the wearer by safeguarding the eyes, nose, and ears along with preventing accidents. Citizens should wear helmets for their own and their loved ones’ safety.