Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish ‘health and healing’ for Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sending love Kate Middleton’s way. Following the news that the Princess of Wales had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their heartfelt support for their sister-in-law and Prince William.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family,” Harry and Meghan, who stepped back as senior royals from their duties in 2020 and now live in California, said in a statement to E! News, “and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Kate shared the news of her diagnosis in a March 22 video message detailing her health journey the last few months.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” she said in her first official appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family.”

The 42-year-old explained that at the time of the procedure, her condition was thought to be non-cancerous, but further testing found that cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she continued. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

She also noted that it has take time for her to recover from the initial surgery and to find the right way to adequately explain everything to her and William’s children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Kate’s health update comes less than two months after her father-in-law King Charles III shared his own cancer diagnosis.

Still, as Kate undergoes treatment, she’s shared optimism about her journey ahead.

“I am well and getting stronger every day,” Kate said in her March 22 statement, “by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”