FIA arrests four suspects in human trafficking operation

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested four suspects, including an alleged ringleader of a human trafficking gang, for their involvement in human trafficking under the guise of overseas employment.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Lahore apprehended the suspects, identified as Wasim Abbas, James Masih, Junaid Iqbal, and Muhammad Arshad. Wasim Abbas is believed to be the leader of a notorious human trafficking ring that smuggled citizens across the Iraqi-Iranian border with the help of accomplices.

The gang deceived innocent citizens by promising them employment opportunities abroad, particularly in Iraq. However, once abroad, the victims were subjected to torture, and their families were extorted for money. James Masih was found to be operating an illegal consultancy in Divine Garden where he unlawfully obtained passports from citizens.

In addition to these arrests, two more human traffickers were apprehended from the Township and Ferozepur Road areas of Lahore. Junaid Iqbal and Muhammad Arshad are accused of extorting large sums of money from citizens by falsely promising them jobs overseas. Junaid Iqbal allegedly defrauded a victim of 20 lakh rupees by promising employment in Mexico, while Muhammad Arshad is accused of stealing 5 lakh rupees from a citizen by pretending to offer a job in Dubai. The FIA has initiated an investigation into the matter and the arrested suspects are currently in custody.