Artificial Intelligence to empower youth, revolutionize national economy

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the modern world, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning is not just a choice but a necessity to revolutionize economy by unlocking potential of the youth.

For Pakistan, embracing the technology is of vital importance to prepare youth for the skilled jobs and positioning the country at par with the global counterparts to cope with modern-day challenges.

The journey towards this transformation is not just about technological advancements; it is also about reshaping education, governance, and industry practices to unlock full potential of the nation.

While the global community marches forward in the AI revolution, Pakistan finds itself lagging behind. Yet, the potential benefits are undeniable. Harnessing AI could enhance governance, promote transparency, and even improve safety through innovative solutions like advanced traffic monitoring systems.

Moreover, forecasts predict a substantial growth in the AI software market, hinting at the vast economic opportunities awaiting those who embrace this technology. However, the road to reaping these benefits is not without its challenges. The advent of AI is expected to create million of new jobs globally, but it also raises concerns about job displacement.

To bridge this gap, the country must prioritize both adoption and up-skilling initiatives. Government-industry-academia collaborations can play a pivotal role in developing a highly skilled AI-trained workforce within the next five years. This necessitates updating curricula and policies to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in an AI-driven-world.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication’s draft of the Artificial Intelligence Policy marks a pivotal milestone in this journey. By outlining a national strategy for AI adoption, the policy lays the groundwork for establishing an ecosystem conducive to innovation and growth. It aligns with global initiatives like the “AI for good” initiative by the International Telecommunication Union and the Sustainable Development Goals set forth by the United Nations, emphasizing responsible AI deployment and equitable distribution of opportunities.

The policy recognizes the importance of ethical considerations and data privacy in AI adoption. By intertwining with existing frameworks like the Personal Data Protection Act and the Digital Pakistan Policy, it ensures that AI-driven progress is inclusive and respects individual rights.

Experts from the diverse fields while talking to APP emphasized over the transformative potential of AI across various sectors. From modernizing industries and boosting productivity to addressing cyber-security challenges, AI holds the key to unlocking new frontiers of growth and innovation. However, to fully realize these benefits, Pakistan must invest in research and development infrastructure and foster an environment conducive to innovation and collaboration.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, emphasized over embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to modernize Pakistan’s education system. She underscored the need to equip the youth with the skills necessary for the rapidly evolving job market, aligning them with global standards. She also highlighted the transformative potential of AI in establishing effective governance systems and enhancing transparency, citing examples such as safe city traffic monitoring systems.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of SDPI, reflected on the era of unprecedented information accessibility. He stressed the responsibility of ethical information use amidst this abundance of data.

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahood, Vice-Chancellor of AIOU, advocates for aligning Pakistan’s response speed with the pace of AI transformation globally. He emphasized increased investment in the AI and ICT sectors to foster indigenization and economic growth while retaining indigenous talent.

Brig. Muhammad Yasin, Senior Advisor Emeritus at SDPI, highlighted the role of AI in modernizing various sectors including industries, agriculture, and manufacturing. He underscored the importance of modernizing cyber security infrastructure to address emerging challenges and protect critical data.

Dr. Mukarram Khan, Director-General of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, discussed leveraging big data and trend analysis to enhance cyber security measures. He emphasized the importance of the cyber security strategy 2023-28 in addressing evolving threats.

Mudassir Hussain, Vice-President of Jazz, called for a comprehensive approach to cyber security regulations, emphasizing the need to balance sustainability with innovation.

Muhammad Aslam Hayat, Senior Policy Fellow at LIRNE Aisa, emphasized the role of AI in enhancing cyber security and stressed the importance of regulatory frameworks that foster innovation and scalability.

Dr. Yasir Ayaz, Chairperson of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence at NUST, discussed the exponential growth of AI and its potential to create new jobs while displacing others. He underscored the importance of upgrading skills of the workforce to embrace this technological shift.

Dr. Mehreen Afzal, Executive Director of N-CERT, highlighted the need for policymakers to regulate AI technologies effectively while ensuring security without stifling innovation.

Dr. Faisal Nawaz, Deputy Director-General of Artificial Intelligence at the Ministry of Defense, underscored the importance of collaboration and long-term policies to effectively utilize AI.

Zakir Syed, Director of Internet Governance at the Ministry of Information Technology, discussed the potential of the global AI market and emphasized the importance of government-industry-academia linkages in developing a skilled AI workforce.

Dr. Hajra Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Sciences at AIOU, stressed the importance of updating curricula to equip students with the skills needed to adapt to emerging technological trends.