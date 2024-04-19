Objection raised to MNA Sadaf Ehsan’s oath-taking

There was a commotion in the National Assembly session on Friday after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) legislator Noor Alam Khan protested the oath-taking of female lawmaker Sadaf Ehsan, citing party disassociation. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq clarified that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a notification following which the oath was being taken.

Noor Alam argued that Sadaf is not member of the JUI so she cannot be sworn in, saying his party had already de-notified her. He said the speaker is doing an illegal and unconstitutional act by administering her oath. Subsequently, Noor Alam Khan raised a quorum issue, which was found complete upon counting.

Sadaf Ehsan along with Zahoor Hussain Qureshi took oath as members of the National Assembly on Friday. The speaker administered the oath to the newly elected representatives. However, the speaker declined to shake hands with Sadaf Ehsan after she signed the roll.