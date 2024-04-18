IHC directs govt to submit report on delay in IG Police appointment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the government to submit a report within two weeks regarding the delayed appointment of the Inspector General (IG) of Police for Islamabad. The court’s directive came during a hearing related to a road accident case in the capital city.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Aamir Farooq, raised concerns over the absence of a permanent IG for Islamabad and questioned the Deputy Attorney General, Syed Ahsan Raza, about the delay. Justice Farooq noted that previous IGs were allowed to continue in their roles until a successor was appointed. Expressing his frustration, Justice Farooq remarked, “Should the Ministry of Interior be responsible for the IG’s appointment? Or should we just abolish the police to ensure peace? Otherwise, situations like those in Balochistan might arise here as well.”

In response, the Deputy Attorney General informed the court that a notification for the IG’s appointment had been issued. However, Justice Farooq pointed out that both he and the Deputy Attorney General were aware of the reasons behind the delay in the IG’s appointment. The Islamabad High Court’s order to the government to submit a report within two weeks indicates the court’s intent to expedite the appointment process, highlighting the significance of the position and the need for timely governance.