President Zardari to address joint session of Parliament today

The joint session of Parliament will be held today in the Parliament House, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session.

President Asif Ali Zardari will address the joint session of Parliament at 4 pm. All arrangements for the meeting have been completed. This is the first joint session of the Parliament after the formation of the 16th National Assembly.

The President of the State called a joint session of the Parliament to exercise the powers conferred under Articles 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Invitations have been issued to the Army Chief, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, other service chiefs, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Ministers and Governors of the four provinces, and ambassadors of various countries.

On the other hand, the opposition parties have decided to protest in today’s joint session of Parliament. PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council, MWM, and other political parties will participate in the protest.

According to the sources, the opposition members of the assembly have been instructed to ensure their presence in the joint session to participate in the protest for the alleged election rigging, inflation, and supremacy of the constitution.