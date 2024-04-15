Lionel Messi scores ‘amazing’ goal in Inter Miami FC’s 3-2 win over Sporting KC

Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal and added an assist and Luis Suárez tapped in the winner in the 71st minute as Inter Miami CF defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night in front of the third-largest crowd in MLS regular-season history.

Many of the 72,610 who filled Arrowhead Stadium to see Messi weren´t disappointed as he delivered deft passes to create scoring chances – and had a highlight-reel goal.

Messi´s left-footed blast from the top of the penalty arc pushed Miami CF (4-2-3) in front 2-1 in the 51st minute. It was his fourth straight MLS game with a goal.

“It was an amazing goal,” Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi said. “He does this all the time, so it doesn´t surprise me at all. It´s normal from a guy like him.”

With Inter Miami CF trailing 1-0 in the 18th minute, Messi assisted on Diego Gómez´s first-touch right-footer in the middle of the box to tie it. “The pass that Messi makes and the second goal, the ball that he hits where he hits it from, you don´t see that much in the MLS,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “They can punish you.” After a defensive mistake by Sporting KC, Suárez converted Gómez´s crossing pass inside the 6-yard box for the lead. It was Suárez´s team-leading sixth of the season and tied him for the league lead.