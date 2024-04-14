Authorities on alert as gunshots fired outside Salman Khan’s house

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bandra home was the site of a intense gunshot incident on Sunday. Mumbai Police claim that at around 4:51 in the morning, two unidentified people riding a motorcycle shot several rounds into the air outside the actor’s residence before escaping the scene.

To find the culprits, the police have started a thorough investigation. There are still few details available while the authorities try to compile proof and identify potential causes for the incident.

Additionally, a forensic team was sent to the scene to gather any pertinent evidence that would help identify the gunmen.

This incident has sparked a broader conversation about safety and security in Mumbai. Anand Dubey, head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), commented on the situation, stating, “Whether it is Salman Khan or any common man, no one is feeling safe in Mumbai and Maharashtra.” This statement reflects growing concerns about public safety in the region.

The incident comes after Khan was threatened before. A threatening email was received to Khan’s office in March of last year, prompting Mumbai Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

In response to these threats, the actor received a permit to carry a personal firearm for self-defense in November 2022, and his security detail was raised to Y-Plus level.

While the inquiry is ongoing, Khan’s home is still well guarded, and local officials are giving their top priority to ensuring both the public’s and Khan’s safety. Both locals and fans have expressed anxiety at the occurrence, which highlights the difficulties in upholding public safety in prominent locations.