Sindh Govt forms task force to combat drug dealers

The Excise and Taxation Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has taken a decisive step in the fight against drugs by issuing directives for the formation of a task force in the province of Sindh. The task force, composed of reputable officers, will be dedicated to addressing the alarming rise of drug-related issues, particularly in the vicinity of educational institutions. In a statement, Minister Memon declared, “A massive crackdown targeting drugs and their traffickers would be launched imminently.”

The minister emphasized the urgent need for resolute action against drug dealers and has directed the DIG Hyderabad to implement necessary measures to curb the drug trade. Moreover, Memon has instructed the Secretary of Information Sindh to be kept informed about the progress made in tackling the drug menace. This highlights the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its efforts to combat the drug crisis.