

Reduction in electricity price by Rs.3.82 per unit

Islamabad: (Web Desk) Federal Minister for Energy Owais Laghari says that the April electricity bills have decreased by 3 rupees 82 paise per unit. This decrease was due to the quarterly fuel price adjustment in dollar terms.

The fuel price adjustment on current month’s bills has been reduced by Rs 4 rupees 92 paise, the fuel price has decreased by Rs 2 rupees 14 paise, the first quarter adjustment was Rs 4 rupees 43 paise which has been reduced to Rs 2 rupees 75 paise.

Federal Minister Owais Leghari said that the Prime Minister has directed to give all possible relief to the people, according to the notification, the electricity bills will be reduced this month compared to last month. It should be remembered that 3 days ago, the government had charged electricity at 4 rupees 92 paise per unit. It was more expensive.

According to the notification, the price of electricity was increased by 4 rupees 92 paise due to fuel adjustment in February. The additional recovery from the consumers will be done in the bills of April. It should be noted that last week also the government had increased the cost of electricity for the citizens by 2 rupees 75 paise per unit.

According to the Nepra notification, the price of electricity has been increased as part of the second quarter adjustment of the current financial year. Additional collections from consumers will be made in April, May and June.

It should be remembered that this increase in the price of electricity was done at a time when the World Bank had said a day before that the increase in the prices of electricity and gas in Pakistan had pushed inflation to the highest level in 50 years.

In the report issued by the World Bank, it was said that the inflation in Pakistan in the first half of the current financial year was the highest since 1974. In this report, the increase in the prices of electricity and gas was declared as the main reason for the increase in inflation.