74-year-old John Force races to record 156th NHRA victory and 1st in 2 years

John Force raced to his record 156th NHRA victory and first in two years, with the 74-year-old Funny Car great powering past Matt Hagan on Saturday at Firebird Motorsports Park in the completion of the postponed Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. Force had a 4.033-second run at 318.24 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS for his eighth victory in the event postponed two weeks ago at Pomona in California. “I´m just facing the truth in life, that, you know, time´s running out, and I´m trying to hang on,” Force said. “This morning, I was talking about, `You know, maybe this is it, maybe I should just walk out the gate and go to the casino.