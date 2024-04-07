ICCI, IBECHS to build state of the art Expo Centre in Capital

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and industry (ICCI) and Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) have reached consensus to construct a state of the art Expo Centre in Gulberg Green.

The two sides also decided to join hands in terms of national development, promotion of exports, social and cultural events. The consensus in this connection was developed during visit of delegation of ICCI under the leadership of its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari to the Gulberg Green head Office to felicitate its management.

At the outset, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari while extending heartfelt congratulations to the management said that Intelligence Bureau Employee’s Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) is playing an important role in catering the shelter needs of the IB employees as well as others.

He said that the ICCI was willing to coordinate with the IBECHS for joint ventures aiming to attract foreign investment saying that Islamabad was the most important diplomatic, governmental, parliamentary and commercial hub, but still lacks the facility of a splendid expo center and we wish to establish this Expo Center in Gulbarg Green, which was located at the most important juncture of the twin cities.

Ahsan Zafar further stated that the partnership between ICCI and Gulberg Green for the Expo Centre will be a step in the right direction to improve the economy as this permanent facility would showcase the exportable products of Pakistan and boost exports.

He said that many countries including China and Turkey have increased their exports and tourism by organizing expos and hoped that this expo center would also help enhance exports and tourism in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has great potential to boost exports and expressed hope that the expo center would contribute positively towards achieving this goal.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari expressed the hope that the joint venture between the two organizations will go a long way in attracting the foreign direct investments, much needed by the country.

He said that once the agreement is finalized, we wish that this most important project of country’s economy should be inaugurated by Prime Minister

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari went on to say that ICCI is planning to construct a hospital to extend the best medical facilities to the business community and the general public and that we will welcome the IBECHS to join hands with us in this project of public importance. He added that ICCI will be happy to collaborate with IBECHS in the construction of a stadium also as to promote healthy activates in the twin cities.

President IBECHS Tariq Mehmood assured the delegation that Gulberg Green will continue its cooperation with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce in the national development especially the business activities.

He said that the Expo Center as a joint venture of Gulberg Green and ICCI in the Federal Capital would play an important role in promoting trade and exports would go a long way in improving the economy. He said that Expo Centre would make the federal capital a hub of business and investment activities and revive the economy. He said that Gulberg Green is situated at an ideal location and that the expo center would open up many new avenues for promotion of business, investment and exports.

Tariq Mehmood said that construction of an Expo Center in Islamabad is a long-standing project of ICCI and Gulberg Green will fully cooperate with the Chamber in this regard. He assured that soon after the Eid ul Fitr a MoU regarding the construction of the expo center will be finalized between the two organizations and they wish to complete this important project as soon as possible. He also apprised the ICCI delegation about the IBECHS’ pipelined mega projects which will also play role in accelerating the economic activities in the twin cities. He congratulated the President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and his entire team for envisioning the Expo Centre and other long-standing projects.