Hundreds left unemployed by illegal sealing of Walton Tobacco

Walton Tobacco Company has demanded action from the Kashmir government, stating that the company has been illegally sealed before Eid, resulting in more than 400 employees being unemployed.

“We urge the authorities to immediately open the company and restore livelihoods of hundreds of workers” Arif Zia, spokesperson for Walton Tobacco Company said during a press conference at Kashmir Press Club. He was accompanied by Muhammad Ali and Omar Ahmed. They told the media their comany was the highest taxpayers in Kashmir, contributing Rs 240 million every month. They highlighted that their company have been raided illegally, products seized, andwere threatened with serious consequencesby the authorities.

We are doing business and paying taxes for last 18 years, he said They company representatives said that no law enforcement agencies were not taking action agaist illegal cigarette sales in the markets. They mentioned that the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has orchestrated this drama to save its sinking boat, and shut down all offices. “We will be forced to relocate businesses elsewhere if this trend continues,” they said.