Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performs Umrah in Ramadan

Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has performed Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan. The famous singer went to the holy journey with his family and his photos from the sacred places have also been dropped on the Internet. On the occasion, he said it is an utmost blessing to visit the holy places in this blessed month. The singer also said he prayed for the security and well-being of the country and its people. It is mentioned he has performed Umrah shortly after his video beating his servant on some uncanny ‘Dum ka Pani’. He came under intense criticism after the incident. It seems even after his apology, fans are not able to forget and they even reacted under his photos.