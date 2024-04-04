Invaluable Lessons from the Blessed Ramadan and Eid

The holy month of Ramadan and the joyous celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr offer us invaluable and enduring lessons.

For an entire month, we Muslims have dedicated ourselves to fasting, prayer, and acts of charity, fostering a spirit of compassion and generosity towards others. This introspection and focus on giving create a truly special atmosphere and a renewed sense of community. Ramadan can be a life-changing period for Muslims.

I know this has been true in Pakistan despite the current strive and political instability. From a distance, I have learned that due to the unprecedent inflation on commodity items, government and people have come together and undertaken essential initiatives to provide relief to the underprivileged, from organizing community iftars (breaking fast meals) to distributing food packages and converting Mosques into hubs of charity.

This coming together as a community during Ramadan sets an example and can also teach us lessons if we are ready to learn and apply them. The lessons that Ramadan emphasizes are – spiritual refinement, compassion, selflessness, and giving. These are universal values that need not be confined to a single month but can be elevated and used to guide our actions year-round.

The true essence of Eid lies in sharing our blessings with those less fortunate and in enabling and empowering them to become more fortunate.

As a Muslim living in the United States, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of these principles. Here in the US, Muslim communities actively engage in charitable endeavours throughout the year, demonstrating the enduring spirit of Ramadan.

Now, as we approach Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, our emphasis shifts from self-reflection to sharing joy with loved ones and our communities. While exchanging gifts and indulging in delicious treats are cherished traditions, the true essence of Eid lies in sharing our blessings with those less fortunate and in enabling and empowering them to become more fortunate.

As I have said before, there is a difference between charity and philanthropy. “Charity is a temporary solution. Philanthropy is about creating a permanent change.”

These words encapsulate the essence of true giving. That is purposeful philanthropy. Purposeful giving is making contributions in critical areas that affect an individual’s and society’s futures. It emphasizes providing individuals a “hand-up” rather than just a handout.

Just as there are charitable organisations in Pakistan that can be contacted, there are numerous other organizations that engage in forms of purposeful philanthropy aimed at empowering individuals and organizations to assist them in addressing problems caused by the country’s economic and political crises. While offering immediate relief is important, sustainable solutions are what empower individuals and communities to break free from the cycle of poverty.

As we celebrate Eid, let us not allow the spirit and lessons of Ramadan to fade away. Here are some invaluable and enduring lessons we can carry forward:

Compassion: Let us cultivate a sense of empathy and concern for the well-being of our fellow human beings. Let us give them a handout through charity and more importantly, let us give them a hand-up through purposeful philanthropy.

Sharing Happiness: Joy is meant to be shared. Let us spread happiness by spending time with loved ones, reaching out to those who are lonely, or simply offering a smile to brighten someone’s day.

Collective Action: Challenges are best addressed when tackled together. Ramadan reminds us of the power of community. Let’s build strong communities by working collaboratively to address social issues and build a brighter future for all. By working together and leveraging the power of collective action, we can build a more just and equitable world

In closing as a Muslim American with a deep connection and commitment to South Asia, I am confident that by embracing these invaluable and enduring lessons, we can be positive difference-makers in places and with people in these trying times when positive differences matter.

The writer is an Entrepreneur, Civic Leader and Thought leader based in Washington DC.