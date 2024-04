Sialkot airport will remain close for 13 days for all kinds of domestic and international flights. Sialkot Airport manager said that the airport will be closed from May 6 to May 18 for maintenance. Earlier, Seventeen flights of different airlines departing from Jinnah International Airport Karachi were cancelled due to the low load of passengers during Ramazan. PIA flight PK 368 from Karachi to Islamabad at 4 pm cancelled while a private airline’s flight from Karachi to Dubai has been cancelled.