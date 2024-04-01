Delegation of Spanish Archeologists Visit Historical Sites of Thatta

THATTA: A 37-member delegation of Spanish archeologists visited historical sites of Thatta on Sunday. They visited the historical Makli Necropolis and the Shah Jahan Mosque that was established in the 17th century in Thatta city by Mughal emperor Shah-Jahan. The visit was followed by a seminar where provincial minister for Culture Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, spanish archeologists, MPA Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, MNA Sadiq Ali Memon among others. Addressing the seminar noted archaeologist M.Thyman, who led the delegation said thatMakli Necropolis and other archeological sites of Sindh always offered a lot to work adding that soon that would commence a detailed research on the Makli necropolis and other sites of Sindh. He praised the hospitality and collaboration extended by the provincial government. Provincial minister for culture and Archaeology Zulfikar Shah said that most of the archeologists were professors at Madrest Colsthery University of Spain with an especial interest in the field of archeology. He further said that if Moen-Jo-Daro airport was made functional the opportunities of tourism would enhance in Sindh. “I have asked the team of archeologists to visit Bhmphore and other historical sites of Sindh”; the minister said adding that such visits would portray a positive image of Pakistan to the world.

Briefing the historical significance of Makli Khalid, Chchcar said that the necropolis had been placed in the ranks of world heritage sites in 1985 since then tourists from across the world had been visiting the site to write articles and research papers. He further mentioned that the culture department was highly concerned about preservation and maintenance of the site in a way to keep its historical status intact. The team of archaeologists interacted with local historians to seek in-depth knowledge about the mausoleums of different rulers particularly Jam-Nizamuddin the ruler of Samma dynasty. The archaeologists took snaps of the mausoleums from different angles and noted key points regarding the history of Makli that would be made part of their research articles. The visit of the delegation started from Moen-Jo-Daro and culminated at Makli necropolis.