KU VC distributes Sindh HEC scholarships to students

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Friday distributed the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC), indigenous scholarships for MPhil and PhD students worth over Rs14.4 million at the KU Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium.

The KU students Financial Aid Office organized the cheque distribution ceremony which the students, parents, deans, and faculty members attended in a large numbers.

According to the details, KU received a total of 162 applications for the SHEC indigenous scholarship and 25 applicants were called for interview from the faculty of arts and social sciences, and 11 MPhil and two PhD were selected for the award of scholarships.

From the faculty of science, a total of 92 applications were received and 22 MPhil and 13 PhD students were selected for the award of scholarships, while six applicants from the management and administrative sciences faculty approached the committee and after this, two MPhil and one PhD students were selected for the award of scholarship.

As many as 18 applications were received from the students of the faculty of pharmacy and two MPhil and three PhD students were selected for the award of scholarships. Similarly, 21 applicants from the Islamic Studies appeared before the committee and six MPhil and one PhD students were selected for the award of scholarship. They all received a cheque of two hundred and thirty thousand rupees.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that intelligent and talented students are the nation’s true assets.

He observed that scholarship encourages students and develops their passion for teaching and research.