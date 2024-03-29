Nora Fatehi looks stunning in ethnic floral outfit

Moroccan diva Nora Fatehi continues to leave her millions of fans awestruck, whether it be her dancing and acting skills or jaw dropping content on social media. Taking to Instagram, “Dance Meri Rani” dropped a fresh set of photos in which she is seen beaming with joy while donning an ethnic floral outfit. The way she flashes her smile it takes the snaps to another level. Fans were immediately impressed with the starlet’s enchanting snaps and lavished their praise on her. In the comments section, one of the users penned, “Very nice.” Another of the followers dropped a fiery emoticon to compliment Nora. Nora Fatehi has amassed over 46.6 million followers on her Instagram handle due to her unwavering commitment to her profession and frequent activeness on social media platforms.