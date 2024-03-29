Interference in judiciary intolerable, CJP tells PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday reaffirmed the sanctity of the judiciary, declaring that under no circumstances would the autonomy of judges be compromised.

His remarks came during a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Supreme Court earlier today, attended by Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan.

The meeting, convened in the wake of startling revelations by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding alleged interference by intelligence agencies in judicial proceedings, marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing saga surrounding judicial integrity. Just days ago, the aforementioned judges penned an open letter, detailing coercive tactics employed by intelligence agencies to influence court proceedings.

Responding swiftly to the gravity of the situation, CJP Qazi Faez Isa called for a series of high-level consultations, culminating in Thursday’s meeting with the prime minister. A subsequent press release from the apex court outlined the meticulous deliberations undertaken in response to the IHC judges’ letter.

During the meeting, CJP Isa emphasised the pivotal role of an independent judiciary in upholding the rule of law and fortifying democracy. He unequivocally stated that any executive interference in the affairs and workings of judges would not be tolerated, highlighting the indispensable nature of judicial autonomy.

In a significant development, a proposal was tabled to constitute an inquiry commission under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017, to delve into the allegations of interference. The commission, to be headed by a retired Judge of unblemished integrity, aims to unravel the complexities surrounding the issue and safeguard judicial independence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in response, pledged his full support for the initiative, vowing to convene a meeting of the federal cabinet to seek approval for the commission’s formation. He echoed the sentiments expressed by CJP Isa, affirming his commitment to upholding an independent judiciary and undertaking necessary measures to safeguard its autonomy.

Following the meeting, CJP Isa reconvened a full court meeting to apprise the judges of the developments. The swift and decisive actions taken by the judiciary and the executive have underscored the seriousness with which the issue of judicial independence is being addressed.

In the aftermath of the revelations, bar associations across the country rallied behind the judges, sounding the alarm over the perceived threat to judicial independence. The collective response reflects a unified front in defence of the judiciary’s autonomy amidst a charged political climate, where recent court rulings have come under intense scrutiny.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday announced the formation of an inquiry commission following startling revelations made by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges about the interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

He was addressing a press conference along with Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan in Islamabad following a meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa. Tarar stated that all constitutional institutions must operate within their bounds. “Any interference from any institution is unacceptable. Hence, the decision to establish a commission under the Inquiry Act has been made,” he announced.

He mentioned that several judges’ names were under consideration to investigate the matter, adding that the CJP also agreed to form the investigative commission. “A retired judge will be requested to conduct the inquiry into this matter,” he said.

The minister clarified that the letter from the judges did not create any constitutional crisis. “Considering the seriousness of the matter, the CJP took immediate action. It would have been preferable if such discussions had taken place 13 months ago. When such issues arise, they should be resolved through transparent and logical means instead of sweeping them under the rug,” he added, He stated that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan armed forces should also be acknowledged. “Their sacrifices should never be overlooked. All institutions should respect each other.”