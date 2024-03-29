Development of SMEs govt’s top priority: Rana Tanveer

Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain reaffirmed on Thursday that the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is the government’s top priority. While presiding over a high-level meeting, the minister received a detailed briefing about SMEDA’s working from its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said a news release. The minister said that small and medium industries were playing an important role in the country’s economic development. The government will facilitate SMEs to achieve economic development. SAMEDA should focus on human resource development to work effectively, he added. Rana Tanveer said that women play an important role in the economic development of the country and urged SMEDA to focus on women’s entrepreneurship. Women’s workforce can be better utilized in the economic development of the country, he added.