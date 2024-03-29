Women Empowerment: A Way Forward

Amidst divisive and polarized politics, an economic downturn, a widening gap between the rich and poor, the repression of dissent, deep-rooted seeds of corruption, and an unbridled pollution growth rate, the social, economic, and political exclusion faced by women in Pakistan undoubtedly creates a hellish scenario. However, empowering them economically would yield positive dividends, leading to economic growth and sustainable development.

Their empowerment is clearly articulated in legal documents. The Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, emphasizes that “there should be no discrimination based on sex alone” and that “steps should be taken to ensure the full participation of women in all spheres of national life.” Additionally, Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, which obliges governments to “take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against women in political and public life.”

However, it is undeniable that women in Pakistan face the brunt of sexual, verbal, and psychological harassment in many places. Pakistan ranks 142nd out of 146 countries in the Gender Gap Index in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2023. This dismal scenario is attributed to various factors, including economic dependence on male counterparts, a patriarchal system, entrenched cultural norms, socio-economic disparity, systemic gender discrimination, and more.

Taking decisive action is imperative for women’s economic empowerment. To achieve this, Pakistan and the world at large should implement the following four steps to attain the fifth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the United Nations:

1. Mothers should nurture their children impartially, as argued by Adam Jones in ‘Why Men Hate Women.’ Patriarchal and misogynistic mindsets among males often stem from childhood asymmetry in development, perpetuated by discriminatory attitudes.

2. Women should have autonomy in making decisions regarding their economic and marriage-related matters, aligning with Mary Wollstonecraft’s advocacy for women’s self-determination in ‘A Vindication of the Rights of Women.’

3. Access to skillful education and proper healthcare is crucial for women’s contribution not only to household income but also to the global economy.

4. Providing equal opportunities for growth and development will enable women to break free from patriarchal shackles, leading to economic independence. This economic independence is a crucial factor in addressing persistent issues in male-dominated societies, as emphasized by Linda Scott in ‘The Double X Economy: The Epic Potential of Women’s Empowerment.’

Implementing measures such as fostering impartial behavior in mothers, granting women decision-making autonomy, providing education and healthcare, and ensuring economic independence similar to male counterparts will boost global economic growth. Pakistan must invest logically in women’s economic inclusion to emerge from its perennial crisis and compete on the global stage of innovation and knowledge.

The writer is a history student at University of Punjab and can be reached out at ahmedwaqarnawab@gmail.com