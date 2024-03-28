Pakistan vows swift action after attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday ordered a thorough joint investigation and utilization of all state resources to nab the perpetrators of the Besham suicide attack.

The attack claimed six lives, including five Chinese engineers who were working on the Dasu Power Project. The prime minister offered deepest condolences to the families of the victims, assuring that the attackers of the barbaric act would be brought to justice swiftly.

Chairing a high-level emergency meeting in the aftermath of the attack, the prime minister appreciated the law enforcement agencies and locals’ “alacrity” that saved several precious lives.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir as well as federal ministers, chief ministers, chief secretaries, and inspector generals of police of respective provinces, a PM Office press release stated.

The meeting discussed in detail the heinous attack on civilians working on a development project that would ensure energy and water security in Pakistan. The prime minister underscored the enduring bond between the people of Pakistan and China and conveyed that the whole nation was saddened by the loss of Chinese lives. He stated, “Terrorism is a trans-national threat that has been instrumentalized by the enemies of Pakistan to stymie Pakistan’s progress and development. The acts targeting Pakistan-China friendship are particularly aimed at creating mistrust between the two iron brothers.”

The participants of the meeting expressed resolute commitment to completely rooting out terrorism from the country and expressed serious concerns over sanctuaries available to terrorists across the borders. They emphasized the need for a regional approach to countering terrorism.

During the meeting, the COAS reiterated the armed forces’ resolve to eliminate the scourge of terrorism afflicting the country. COAS Gen Munir stated that the nation had steadfastly fought the war on terror for the last two decades and defeated the nefarious designs of Pakistan’s adversaries.

Noting the recent surge in terrorist incidents, the army chief remarked that the country’s enemies had once again underestimated the resilience and grit of the state and the people of Pakistan. He said, “We shall fight terrorism till every terrorist casting an evil eye on Pakistan, its people, and their guests, is eliminated; we shall not leave any stone unturned to ensure that every foreign citizen, especially the Chinese nationals, contributing to the prosperity of Pakistan, is safe and secure in Pakistan. We shall fight terrorism with all our might, to the very end.”

Following the meeting, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will be formed to probe the terrorist attack. Addressing the media, the minister said the meeting recognised the imperative of a ‘coordinated strategy’ to tackle terrorism. Tarar also said that it was decided to establish a mechanism aimed at enhancing collaboration among pertinent stakeholders.

The minister emphasized the pivotal role of security forces in the fight against terrorism and said the commitment of all forces to “leave no stone unturned” was applauded in the meeting. He also condemned efforts by anti-Pakistan elements to disrupt the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China, asserting that such attempts would be futile.

The information minister lauded China’s unwavering support during challenging times, highlighting its consistent backing of Pakistan’s stance on international platforms. He underscored the critical significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a “lifeline” for economic progress, expressing Pakistan’s solidarity with the Chinese people in their time of grief.