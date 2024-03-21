

Xi congratulates Prabowo Subianto on election as Indonesian president

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Prabowo Subianto on his election as Indonesian president.

Noting that China and Indonesia are traditional friendly neighbors, Xi said that with the joint efforts of the two sides, the development of bilateral relations has embarked on the fast track, with increasingly consolidated political mutual trust, deepening synergy of development strategies and fruitful mutually beneficial cooperation.

The two sides have opened a new chapter in building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, Xi said.

Xi added that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Indonesia relations and looks forward to working with President-elect Prabowo Subianto to secure greater achievements in building a community with a shared future, and set an example of solidarity and coordination for common development among major developing countries, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and inject strong impetus into regional and global prosperity and stability.