Asif Zardari Again

PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari has done the unimaginable. His victory in the presidential elections on Saturday might not have appeared completely out of the blue but has managed to add a layer of credence to civilian rule in Pakistan. It is not every day that a civilian gets to sit at the top of the pyramid not once but twice in a country riddled with political quagmires. Mr Zardari’s earlier rise to power rise to power had marked a turning point in Pakistani democracy. After the assassination of his wife, Benazir Bhutto, Zardari took the helm of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and successfully led the party to victory in the 2008 general elections. His presidency was characterized by efforts to strengthen democracy, promote social welfare, and address the challenges facing the country.

Zardari’s presidency saw the passage of key legislation, including the 18th Amendment, which devolved power to the provinces and strengthened parliamentary democracy. He also focused on improving relations with neighbouring countries, fostering regional cooperation, and enhancing Pakistan’s image on the global stage. However, his presidency was not without controversy, as allegations of corruption and mismanagement overshadowed some of his achievements. Many believed that these allegations not only tarnished his reputation but also undermined the credibility of democratic institutions. The weaknesses in governance, regional disparities, and institutional subjugation highlighted the challenges that need to be addressed for a stronger democracy in Pakistan.

But while the performance of the past might carry many a lesson for a politician who has rightly earned his reputation as a political mastermind, his brethren in the legislature would have to realise that the elections are over. While polling is a cornerstone of democracy, it is essential to move beyond the fervour of campaigns and focus on effective governance. Often, the election period is filled with promises, rhetoric, and political manoeuvring, which can distract from the real challenges and issues facing the country. Elected leaders must prioritize the interests of the people, work towards consensus-building, and deliver on their commitments.

Effective governance requires transparency, accountability, and the ability to address the needs and aspirations of the citizens. It is the responsibility of the elected representatives to bridge the gap between the people and the government, ensuring that policies are implemented, resources are allocated efficiently, and the rights of the people are protected. *